This Prefab Home Is Eco-Inspired

The architect team from Puschmann Architektur are the clever designers behind this wooden frame prefabricated house. As a prefabricated home, this home was designed and delivered in several modules, and its blocky, geometric appearance still retains a sense of its modular origins. Designed for 4-7 people, this home offers convenient living for a family – beyond its well-designed interior and exterior featuring various access points, a home office, and plenty of cheerful sunshine, this home also enjoys a convenient location just east of a forested school garden, with a neighbourhood flanking the home's other side.
Here, this prefabricated home practically boasts of its origins – while many prefab houses attempt to hide every seam and crevice in order to appear as
built on site as possible, this prefab house throws all caution to the wind, exhibiting a blocky home full of spaces that pop out and recede for a very modular look. The dark places, like the glassy, glazed windows, the dark red door, and the brown sections of the home, are displayed in a crisp, balanced arrangement that looks well-composed despite being asymmetrical.
The result is a well-balanced, high-energy facade full of movement and variety – a lovely modern look that still gets down to Earth via the inclusion of natural marbled wooden tones that create a more natural, eco-inspired look.
A notable aspect of this home's exterior is the way the functional pieces have been considered as design objects, and not as afterthoughts! Take the rainwater system, for example – the seamless silver stripes that you see lining the home's crisp upper edges draw neat outlines that accentuate these square-shaped masses (the alternative being a clunky plastic gutter tacked on as a last-minute finishing touch). Even the downspouts in this rainwater system have an industrial, rectilinear nature that matches well with the home's style, as well as with the steely grey tone of the home's front sidewalk and patio.
The home also features a clever sheltered patio that's been formed from the extension of the upper brown mass, drawing a line horizontally until it reaches the lower brown mass on the left. This design not only provides a practical feature in that it creates a simple sheltered front patio, but it also creates a design that's well connected, opening a dialogue between the two wooden areas of the home's exterior.
Coming around the back of the house, you can see how the grey sidewalk has been extended to provide a welcoming walkway that encompasses the entire home. In back, the lower level enjoys light from expansive windows, their richly coloured wooden frames reflecting the same tones as the wooden masses seen in front.
Now there's a curtain you don't see every day! Instead of opting for interior drapes, this home's design features exterior curtains shading the windows in a scene reminiscent of an airy white desert tent! This design brings this home's side surface from a two-dimensional form to a three-dimensional form with movement and interest! Not only this, but this shady upper floor awning is a perfect match for the creamy white patio umbrella below. Everything about this home's backyard says peacefulness, warmth, and fresh air, creating a space that's as open as it is sheltered, and as sunny as it is shady.
Here's a surprising image: if you weren't impressed by the home's beauty before, perhaps this photo will provide a greater perspective allowing you to fully appreciate the beauty of this newly constructed home's design. Here's a view of the home's lot before the construction of the home began – you can see that the space was filled with cement bricks, only a few of which remain in the new home's design (the rest, thankfully, have been replaced with a patch of healthy green grass!).
For another fun and unique perspective of this home, here's a rare glance at the home in the year prior to the above picture. This small-scale model provides a glimpse at the rooftop terrace that enjoys a floor plan almost as large as the entire base area of the home.
These two images showing this home
in the making provide a unique perspective that conveys all of the time, energy, and vision that go into the creation of a new home!
Here's another look at the process of building a home – the inspirations! This staircase was included as a reference and used as inspiration for the construction of the home's own staircase. With it's crisp, geometric pattern and sharp colour contrast, it's no wonder that these designers thought it perfect for this geometrically-themed modular home.
The architects interpreted the staircase pictured above, creating their own more compact version. You can see how the crisp black-and-white pattern has manifested itself in the slick black railing, as well as the steps themselves, which stand out in a rare, all-black shade (talk about convenience – these stairs will be easy to keep clean!).
One cool feature of this home's open concept living and dining area is the way the architects have built the cabinets into the structural components of the home's design. This space-saving measure not only provides a larger living space, but it also makes for a seamless array of cabinetry that's only barley distinguishable, due to its glossy finish. Bravo!
This balanced living room offers a fun mixture of both retro and modern elements: the large, clear windows and crisp white backdrop bring this design to the present day, while the low-profile sofas and rounded chairs create a scene out of a 1960s family living room. As familiar as it is fresh, this living room enjoys a multi-time-period look that's truly all its own!
