This Prefab Home Is Eco-Inspired

Here, this prefabricated home practically boasts of its origins – while many prefab houses attempt to hide every seam and crevice in order to appear as built on site as possible, this prefab house throws all caution to the wind, exhibiting a blocky home full of spaces that pop out and recede for a very modular look. The dark places, like the glassy, glazed windows, the dark red door, and the brown sections of the home, are displayed in a crisp, balanced arrangement that looks well-composed despite being asymmetrical.

The result is a well-balanced, high-energy facade full of movement and variety – a lovely modern look that still gets down to Earth via the inclusion of natural marbled wooden tones that create a more natural, eco-inspired look.