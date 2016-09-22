15 Simple Home DIY Projects

If you have leftover fabric (or if you've got some sheets, curtains, or other linens that are looking at retirement), you can buy an inexpensive pillow and sew a pillowcase from your fabric remnants to cover it! Due to low budget of the project, you've no need to be hesitant to use these homemade pillows in the garden, on the grass, on the bench, or even as bedding for your pet! Perhaps the best aspect of this project is the way that your pillows will each have their unique stories to tell, acting as reminders of the projects and decorations that came before them!