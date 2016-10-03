Delightfully Dark: Colour Rules For Small Spaces

There's more than one way to make small spaces livable and beautiful. Since these small spots rarely offer enough space for ideal furniture arrangements, you must resort to other stylistic devices, and one of these is colour. Adding light colours to small spaces will always serve to lighten them up and give them a sense of expansion, but adding darker, bolder colours is an adventurous way to bring energy and character to the room.

However, creating a dark-coloured space is a balancing act that can go wrong with the slightest misstep in any direction. homify has a few examples from designers who've done it right, adding bold colours to small spaces without cramping, darkening, or cluttering the space. Through these examples, you'll see that dark wall color alone is not sufficient for completing the interior of small rooms – it's all about how you balance the colour throughout the room, how your room's dialogue incorporates the colour in a unobtrusive, balanced way.

With these tips, you might be inspired to reevaluate that white bathroom of yours, creating a bright bold space that's unafraid to show off a bit of colour!