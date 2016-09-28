The Angular Home That's Awesome

Today, we are going to visit Mexico for a little bit of design inspiration!

Designed by professionals Orther Architects, this home mixes materials to create a very cutting-edge and impressive design.

As we explore the home from the outside in, we will see what contemporary design is all about and how the most subtle and earthy materials can result in the most striking looks.

We will also see how important it is in modern architecture to allow our homes to become filled with natural light as well as how a connection between the interior and exterior spaces creates a much more expansive home.

Let's take a look!