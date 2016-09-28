The Angular Home That's Awesome

Today, we are going to visit Mexico for a little bit of design inspiration!
Designed by professionals Orther Architects, this home mixes materials to create a very cutting-edge and impressive design.
As we explore the home from the outside in, we will see what contemporary design is all about and how the most subtle and earthy materials can result in the most striking looks.
We will also see how important it is in modern architecture to allow our homes to become filled with natural light as well as how a connection between the interior and exterior spaces creates a much more expansive home.
Let's take a look!
This rendering of the front of the house, we can see that this is no ordinary suburban home.
The designers played with spatial planes, creating a piece of architecture that seems to shift at an angle on the bottom level, while the top level neatly packages the geometric lines below it.
We can also see already how the different materials have been used together. White cement walls complement the wooden cladding, which are enhanced by the grey tiles. Don't you love the very sophisticated look and feel that the upper right corner of the facade evokes thanks to the how the tiled walls open up into windows?
A little garden bed completes this design.
A paved driveway ensures that there is plenty of space for family and friends to park so that they can enjoy this wonderful home together.
While the front of the house was more private, if we go around to the back we can see that glass plays a big role in the design too. These materials all work beautifully together.
The large glass panels that run along the entire facade create a transparent barrier between the interior and exterior spaces. This ensures that the residents feel like they are one with nature no matter where they are in the house.
From this angle, we can also see how the designers have played with lines and shapes.
The facade is illuminated by strategically placed outdoor lights, which ensure that the details don't go unmissed!
If we head into the home, we can see that the designers have gone for an open plan design that makes for a very spacious and expansive looking home.
The designers also ensured that the integration with nature and the exterior spaces continues throughout the interior of the home. They've created some interior landscaping throughout the indoor spaces, which bring a natural form of decor to the design that is very refreshing.
This is enhanced by the different materials used in the home, including a very striking glass banister that runs parallel to the stairs and stone cladding. These raw materials really enhance the beauty of the home.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.
If we look at the wooden stairs and the living space a little bit more closely, we can see how natural light plays a very impressive role. It opens up the space and reflects off the white walls, white tiled floors and wooden floors. The result is gorgeous!
We can also see how the designers have added a splash of colour to the home in the form of bright red cushions. This brings in some charm, personality and vibrancy without overwhelming the space - a great design tip!
If we explore the living space a bit more carefully, we can see how it features dark wooden furniture pieces and flooring. These work in this home because of the natural light that flows through this space. Dark tones can sometimes make an interior space feel dingy, but if you have plenty of sunshine then you can certainly get away with it. As we can see, it makes for a very elegant look and feel.
Otherwise, the interior spaces are very simple and sophisticated. The dining room is made up of a square table, flanked by chocolate coloured chairs while a wooden bench mixes up the look and feel slightly.
This shows us that sometimes the most effective designs are the most simple too!
Have a look at this simple house in the suburbs to see what we mean.