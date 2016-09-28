Minimalism: The Style Guide For Beginners

At homify, we believe that sometimes less is more and not just for architecture and design. The fashion world, lifestyles as well as architecture and interior design are faced with a minimalist trend, which allows us to reflect on the essentials and separate us from the superfluous.

The great thing about this trend whether its in our homes, styles or designs it that it gives us an opportunity to clear out anything that is useless or unnecessary in our lives. Minimalism has caught on.

This is why today, we have chosen to focus on this clean, clutter-free concept when it comes to homes and give you a complete style guide for minimalism.