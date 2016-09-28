Minimalism: The Style Guide For Beginners

At homify, we believe that sometimes less is more and not just for architecture and design. The fashion world, lifestyles as well as architecture and interior design are faced with a minimalist trend, which allows us to reflect on the essentials and separate us from the superfluous.
The great thing about this trend whether its in our homes, styles or designs it that it gives us an opportunity to clear out anything that is useless or unnecessary in our lives. Minimalism has caught on.
This is why today, we have chosen to focus on this clean, clutter-free concept when it comes to homes and give you a complete style guide for minimalism.
The art of minimalism was first explored in the 1960s, but it was around in architecture from the late 20s.
It focuses on the essential, omitting any decorative elements that aren't completely necessary from modern architecture. Today, it still forms the design basis for contemporary and modern architects.
The ideas was to spread simplicity to different sectors of society and today, this trend is more relevant than ever. With a society that revels in abundance, simplicity is constantly being sought after. Design today thus tends to strive for clarity, purism and freedom with a focus on the essentials.
The advantages of minimalist living are obvious. For starters, you can live in a home that isn't cluttered with all sorts of paraphernalia. This creates a very calming effect and makes for a relaxed atmosphere.
Those who can surround themselves with less material things can breathe, are visually less stressed and are able to focus on what is really important.
In addition, the aesthetics play an important role. The trend is towards a clear, tidy and unadorned atmosphere. Over-decorated rooms, kitsch accessories and clutter are simply no longer fashionable.
There is also the practical aspect: minimalist homes are much easier to keep clean and tidy. The time that you would have spent cleaning can be used for more productive activities.
Don't you love this minimalist living room by professionals Estudio Geya?
This motto is the foundation of making a home minimalist.
This is true for both the furniture as well as the accessories and decor used for the design. Clean, simple silhouettes and reduced colours are the way to go.
Followers of minimalism ensure that they don't use any more furniture in their home than what they actually need. The same applies to accessories. There is no need for lots of useless items that simply gather dust.
The danger in minimalism is that you end up eliminating so many items that you lose you personal style and individual personality in the process.
You don't want the furniture in your home to end up looking like a sterile operating room or an impersonal waiting room. Thus it's important to select details that accentuate your individuality and bring your creativity into play.
Choose a piece of artwork for the wall, a modern sculpture, a plant or a perfectly staged musical instrument as the focal point of the room. Travel souvenirs also work! The can be harmoniously integrated into the overall picture.
One should always ask if an item featured in the home speaks to the heart.
This tip echoes the aesthic of the previous one. Besides featuring your own personality, the minimalist home should also introduce new accents to the interior design and bring in character and charm. Nobody feels at home in a cold grey space or a room that is a clinical white. You need some warmth!
Go for an atmosphere that has a wonderful ambiance, inviting you to relax and linger in a space. Introduce different surfaces, structures, materials and textiles. This is very important, especially if you go for one shade of colour.
If matt meets shiny, warm meets cool, smooth meets fluffy, soft meets hard, you'll create an excellent overall picture without having to invest in all of the unnecessary frills, colours or accessories. Yet, you won't compromise on warmth and coziness.
The same can be achieved with a sophisticated lighting structure, which will illuminate the details of the room.
Another important aspect in minimalism is that quality always comes first and way before quantity. Instead of accumulating a lot of cheap stuff, minimalist inspired people prefer to rely on a single, slightly more expensive but high quality item. The design and workmanship will speak for itself and the durability is guaranteed.
This way you will create a timeless design that not only looks great this season, but will look great for years to come.
What is very important to minimalism is a tidy atmosphere that allows us to be both physically and psychologically liberated and to breathe fully.
When magazines are piled up all over the place and our clothes are lying around, it takes up our energy and our peace of mind. We constantly are looking to rearrange things!
Minimalism instead orders us to simplify things. Anything that is not completely functional must thus disappear from view, behind cabinet doors or in drawers. A spring clean is also necessary to get rid of any items that are no longer needed in the home.
Invest in smart storage solutions for an uncluttered ambiance.
If you want to see a minimalist style in action, have a look at this ideabook: 100m2 – a modular house in minimalist style.