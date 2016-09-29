Before and After: From Rotting Ruin To Country Delight

Transformations of old homes are always incredible special to us at homify, because it lets us show just what is possible with beautiful design and decor.
This is why we are delighted to bring you this project today, by reno professionals Nowak | Nowak Architects. They've taken a run down building in the woods and transformed it into the most charming country house.
Today is a beautiful example of just how far creativity, innovation and imagination can go.
Thomas Edison once said,
To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.
Let's find out exactly what he meant.
In this image, we can see how this home was in absolute shambles with an old cement facade, roof that is falling apart and and grimy windows. There is nothing appealing or attractive about the space.
Often people neglect the exterior of their home, but this shouldn't be the case. Your garden, facade and exterior space should give people a little glimpse into what your home has it offer. It is like the business card of your interior design.
This business card is saying: turn around and run in the opposite direction!
In this image, we can see that the home was in a total state of disrepair.
In this image, we come across an old and run down wall and heater, which looks like a safety hazard. It is rusty, while the walls are completely tarnished.
Here we really get an eerie feeling that we are in an abandoned home that is about to fall apart.
In this image, we can see how this home was once grand and expansive but now it is old and run down.
Yet there is so much potential to work with. This is a large home with an expansive property. It is also set in the most beautiful location with gorgeous trees, plants and flowers surrounding it.
Let's see how the designers use their imaginations to make the most of this old structure.
Can you even believe this is the same house?
In this image, we can truly see the transformation. The old building has been transformed into a country cottage that looks like it comes out of the pages of a fairytale.
The designers have gone for a very traditional looking shape, with a grey stoned roof that complements the white walls. Touches of wood bring in a natural and earthy look and feel to the space.
Don't you love the little red chimney that pokes out of the roof?
Remember that a roof plays a very big role in the design of a home. Have a look at these amazing roofs: 6 unusual ideas to see what we mean.
Now this is an aesthetically appealing entrance that is sure to attract a few stares,
The roof extends over the entrance, offering the platform in front of the door a shaded and sheltered area. If your guests are waiting for you to answer the door, they don't have to worry about being uncomfortable in the heat or the rain!
A light hangs from the ceiling, ensuring that the entrance is lit up. This is very helpful in the evening.
There is also a touch of nature in the form of the pot plants as well as the thick wooden pillars. This brings a gorgeous subtle yet elegant design to the space.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration for your own home.
If we head inside the home, we can see that the designers have retained certain elements of the original structure. This includes the gorgeous wooden ceilings and ceiling beams. They have been restored however, with the shiny varnished wood introducing a beautiful warm and slightly rustic touch to the interior design.
The designers have chosen the features in the home very carefully, including gorgeous chandeliers and artwork, ensuring that the country theme is enhanced, even by the functional elements of the home.
Don't you love how nature plays a role in the interior design, with plants and flowers hanging from the ceiling?
In this image, we can see how different materials come together to create the final product, which is a very special design.
The designers have used stone cladding along the base of the wall, which brings a rustic and earthy look and feel to the facade, complementing the wood cladding. These two materials contrast beautifully with the slick white walls.
We can also see how the home opens up onto a terrace, which could be used for outdoor dining or relaxing in some comfortable chairs.
This image also shows us that a gorgeous home doesn't need to be too fancy or ostentatious. This design is simple, yet very effective.
If you like this before and after, you'll love this country style house we can all get inspired by.