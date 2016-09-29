Before and After: From Rotting Ruin To Country Delight

Transformations of old homes are always incredible special to us at homify, because it lets us show just what is possible with beautiful design and decor.

This is why we are delighted to bring you this project today, by reno professionals Nowak | Nowak Architects. They've taken a run down building in the woods and transformed it into the most charming country house.

Today is a beautiful example of just how far creativity, innovation and imagination can go.

Thomas Edison once said, To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.

Let's find out exactly what he meant.