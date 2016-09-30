Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Mini Bars To Raise Your Glass To

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern living room
When you design a home, you must make sure that all your needs are taken care of. Spacious living room – check. Kitchen fit for a gourmet – check. But then you might wonder, is there a feature that will leave my guest speechless? We think a mini-bar might just do that… and also keep them well-hydrated! So we've curated 10 ideas for mini-bars to raise your glass to.

1. Personal touch

You should make sure that you create your bar in a way that it complements and completes the rest of the design at home. The furniture you choose for the bar speaks a lot about your aesthetic sense and your sense of design.

2. Clear cut and simple

If you like your designs to be no-nonsense and simple, your bar should reflect that.This sleek design effortlessly divides the room and is conveniently located so your guests can chat with you while you cook.  

3. Compact drinking place

An ideal mini bar should be one that allows you to conveniently use the space. Consider its height, the shelving and the stool heights. This one is small but works well with the dining area, extending it if you have a few extra guests.

4. Well stocked

When it comes to smaller spaces, make sure your mini bar has room to hold all your bar accessories and alcohol. Think up, like the one pictured.

5. Opt for a classy look with wood

When you opt for wood as the basic material in a home bar, it opens doors for a classic design. You can get a very elegant look using wood as the base. Your guests will feel transported to an English pub.

6. Keep it strong

Besides storage space, make sure your bar can carry the load of the bottles, drink accessories and appliances such as a blender and fridge.

7. Light and airy

Using glass as the finishing material for the bar may give it a light and airy look. It also works extremely well with contemporary and minimal design styles.

8. Choose to use the right nook

You can create a beautiful bar in one of those unused corners. This one uses creative shelving to make an impact.

9. Give them some space

Entertaining too many guests may be a challenge if you have a mini bar, which is why it is important to keep the top surface as free of clutter as you can, so that you have the space to pour multiple martinis.

10. The best positioning

One of the most important factors in creating a home bar is its positioning. It is essential to keep the bar close to the common areas such as the dining room, living room or kitchen.

Creating a mini bar should not be a major deal after you know the little tricks of designing; the challenge may be getting your guests to leave. Here is another ideabook that you might enjoy - 12 Budget Friendly Ideas For A Fabulous Kitchen!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments

