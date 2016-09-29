The Suburban Home That's Sexy And Space-Savvy

Today, we are going to visit Poland where we come across a very stylish design that is cool as a cucumber while still being incredibly warm and cozy.

Design professionals Pawel Lis Architects, have built a gorgeous 3,200 square foot (300 square meter) home that is modern, minimalist and cutting-edge.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see just what it takes to make a home sleek and sexy. We will also see how comfort and modernity collide.

Are you ready to take a peek?