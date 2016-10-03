19 ways to decorate your home walls (they will look fantastic!)

Have you given thought to adding some creativity to the walls of your home? Whether it be through some fantastic wallpaper, brilliant colour or textured stone and brick, there are so many possibilities to add character and style to your home. Try some brilliant and dramatic lighting to enhance a colour palette or accentuate your décor with these great shelves. Boring old shelves are definitely a thing of the past.

- Original ideabook by Aqeela Bawa-Osman for homify South Africa