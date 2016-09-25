Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: Wicked Walls And Homes For the Perfect Escape

M. Martins M. Martins
Before & After
When it comes to home decor, we think Canadians consider every minute detail – from the floors and foyers to wardrobes and walls. It's why our ideas to spruce up boring walls topped the most-read list this week. And so did a list of perfect closets. But you also have a penchant for cool homes, whether they are affordable, out of this world or pre-fabricated. Read on to see which projects piqued your fancy. Have a wonderful weekend!

1. Wonderful Walls

Sprucing up a place involves so much more than laying down a nice rug or dusting off those side tables. A lot of the time we focus so much on the furniture and décor pieces in a room that we completely overlook the elements that physically hold the room together – the walls. So, to help you add a bit of ‘wow’ to your walls, let’s take a look at ten possible home furnishing solutions to take those vertical surfaces from simple to stunning!

2. 10 Homes For The Perfect Escape

Everyone wants a dream house where they could go to escape the world. Work is stressful, social engagements are taxing, and that laundry list of to-do's is never ending. Imagine putting the world on pause and getting away from it all. We've rounded up of some of the most perfect homes where you can do just that!

3. The Budget-Friendly Eco Home

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole

As the architects explain, their task was to create a home that integrated beautifully into the natural surrounds in a very short space of time. Thanks to modular technology and prefabrication, the house fashioned in a month and placed on the site in seven days. Located in Eco-park Yasnopole set DublDom, the house is the first example of the modular homes that will be built. The price tag: under $50,000.

4. A Wooden Dreamhouse

Instead of getting your home built on-site, consider getting a pre-fab home like this one. It saves on expense and looks stylish at the same time! You can still get fine materials, including wonderful wood, with a factory-built home. Let's take a look at one shining example of this building option, constructed by the Turkish joiners (aka expert wood workers) Kuloglu.

5. Cool Closets

Storage, style, and practical design are the three key components of a closet, and boy do these ten closets have some brilliant ideas for all three. Whether you need the perfect dressing room with storage for your shoe collection, or whether you need a simple minimalist wardrobe that has just enough space, these ten closets will give you some serious inspiration.

