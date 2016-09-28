10 Elevated And Cheap Pools That Fit Well On Any Patio

Nothing beats the view that one gets from a high pool. Whether it is set facing a garden or overlooking beautiful scenery, having a pool in the patio is ideal for relaxing. However, there’s a much more than aesthetics that goes into building an elevated pool. It has to be designed perfectly to fit into the designated space.

We’ve put together this ideabook with 10 different elevated pools that are ideal for patios and budget-friendly for a quick dip.

- Original ideabook by Sunita Vellapally