This Home Is A Minimalist Hybrid Of Indoor And Outdoor Spaces

The ALTS Design Office architects began this project with the goal of creating a space that instilled a sense of connection with the natural world, and they've done a masterful job at manifesting their vision! In this homify tour, you'll explore a natural, minimalist space that embodies an organic atmosphere everywhere you look, in a home that's been nicknamed the Kofunaki House or small Funaki eco-village . With natural woods in both the ceiling and the floors, as well as a large courtyard that invites enjoyment of the outdoors, it's no wonder these architects have chosen the name of eco-village : this home is built as an interconnected series of separate rooms that all converge at a central plaza – the courtyard. The main sentiment in the construction of this home is one of enrichment; the architects place a strong focus on realizing a rich and engaging space that provides a healthy environment for a family to grow and flourish in their surroundings.

Most notable about this home's design is the way that these architects have created a hybrid space that blends the indoors with the outdoors, with several rooms enjoying access to the courtyard. This creates a space where you can feel the forest, feel the nature, and enjoy the four seasons no matter where you are in the home.