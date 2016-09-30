Wood in Your Home: Pros and Cons

As we can see from the lovely home above you really can’t beat solid lumber’s charm and natural feel. In Canada, we have several amazing wood types that can be sustainably sourced close to home, especially if you’re lucky enough to live on the West Coast. One of the finest is Douglas Fir and a home clad in this wood creates an atmosphere of natural magnificence. More specific home atmopshere can be achieve too, it really depends on what other decor you have going on in the home. Solid lumber will flexibly adapt to most styles, including modern such has this gorgeous wood-clad home.

Besides beauty and environmental friendliness, wood has a few more pros going for it. It is a great insulator with a high load capacity and needs comparatively little processing and construction time. You don’t have to wait for masonry to dry, for steel to ship, or for for more composite wood types to be produced.