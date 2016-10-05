How to Clean Your House Quickly for Last-Minute Guests

There's no miracle solution when it comes to keeping a house clean – anyone that's been responsible for keeping a space clean knows that a full cleaning can last up to a full day, no matter whether your home is richly furnished or minimalist. This ideabook is all about approaching the cleaning of a home in the most efficient way possible, creating a plan for doing a quick, effective sweep through in those rushed moments before guests walk through the door.

It is always nice to receive visitors: they bring a cheerful atmosphere and friendly conversation to fill your home with good memories. However, most people feel best when they can welcome their guests into a well-prepared home that's effectively organized, tidy, and properly cleaned. Like all chores, cleaning is generally considered an unpleasant task. There's a certain cycle of procrastination that often becomes responsible for that last-minute hustle to get everything in its place before the guests pull into the driveway, scrambling to attend to the dishes piled in the sink and your dirty clothes lying on the bedroom floor. Through lack of proper planning, a fun unexpected visit that you enjoy can puts you into a panic because of the disorder that surrounds you in this moment – you're okay with living in it, but it's not what you want to showcase to your guests! The time is ticking, and you must act quickly to accommodate these unexpected guests in a pleasant and fresh interior. But where to start? Here is a roadmap for a dynamic and fast cleaning. Follow the tips below to succeed in record time, hide this disorder, and eliminate home chaos! Put on your rubber gloves, prepare your cleaning accessories, and start your stopwatch – and remember to sit back and have a great time with your guests!