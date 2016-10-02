The Magical Modular Home

The Spanish city of Zaragoza is peppered with different kinds of architectures ranging from baroque and gothic to Muslim and contemporary. And it is here that we found ourselves in front of a simple but stunning modular home that was prefabricated and is moveable. Modulow Twin rendered by the home builders at Modulow, is a unique home fitted with all the functional spaces and amenities that go into making urban living comfortable and convenient. And the best thing is, if the owners get bored of the scenery surrounding their smart abode, they can simply move the structure to another place. Sleek, fashionable and sensibly furnished, this residence wows with its versatile use of space and use of timeless hues. Read on to know more about it.
Set in the middle of a lush and dreamy forest, the extremely chic facade of this house impresses us in a unique manner. Crafted from recycled steel, the home comprises of two wings which are almost at right angles with each other. Standing on simple but sturdy legs, the abode flaunts gleaming steely surfaces alongside glass and a sleek wooden door for textural power play. Glass integrates the indoors with the outdoors, and also allows sunlight to flood the rooms adequately.
White walls and warm wooden floors make the interior of the home inviting and cosy. But what particularly caught our eye is the living space sofa that opens up as a bed when required. This way, despite the lack of ample space, the home doesn’t look cramped or shabby. For dining, you get a wall-mounted table which folds against the wall when not in use. Simple but brilliant!
The living area merges with the open and modular kitchen beautifully in this home, so that unnecessary interior walls don’t hinder the free flow of air and energy. Glossy white cabinets address storage needs sufficiently in the kitchen, while stylish appliances make culinary chores as easy as possible.
This home office is fuss-free yet extremely functional, with a table that folds against the wall when not in use and a trendy, foldable chair. The black and white theme here allows the colours of productivity to bloom against a classic canvas effortlessly. A pair of sleek windows ensures ample cross-ventilation and natural illumination of the room. But the element of surprise comes through the bed which stays folded against the black feature wall, when you feel like brainstorming or using the space for exercising.
The study becomes a bedroom when the table and chair are stashed away, and the bed is folded out. A mix of soothing and powerful lights ensures that this space is utilitarian as well as calming. The bold black feature wall makes a classy style statement here, while a sleek niche with patterned backdrop holds books and knickknacks.
Interesting shades of grey, white and dark wood lend oodles of personality to this small but smart bathroom. Sleek and sliding glass doors partition the shower enclosure neatly, while a large mirror contributes to the illusion of spaciousness. The fashionable sink comes with a slim cabinet underneath, which comes in handy while storing toiletries and cleaning supplies.
This small, practical and elegant modular home is perfect for those who have nomadic spirits, love simplicity, and appreciate the boons of multifunctional design accents. Take another tour for more ideas - This Exquisite Home Redefines Luxury.