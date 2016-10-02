A Gorgeously Grand Family Home

We are in the coastal city of Porto in northwest Portugal today, and mesmerised by its majestic bridges, quaint cobbled streets, and its popularity for the production of port wine. And it is here that we chanced upon AM 2014 – Fão, a sprawling mansion measuring 600 square metres, and filled with sleek and modish designs. Abundant use of glass enhances the roomy feel of the indoor spaces, while cosy and stylish furnishing make for a luxurious ambiance. Creative touches, pops of vibrant hues, unique lights, a stunning pool and a landscaped backyard are the highlights to watch out for. Rendered by the interior architects at Inain Interior Design, the abode is a perfect spot for vacationing or even lavish everyday living.
With large and clear glass doors offering breathtaking views of the pool area, the living and dining spaces also stay full of sunlight during the day. Sleek, trendy and comfy furnishing in shades of white and grey offer ample seating for the entire family, while the creative pendant lights make for an original style statement. The light-hued wooden flooring lends warmth to the home, while the white walls and ceiling contribute to the expansive feel.
The abode has quite a few different spaces devoted to relaxing and fun-filled living, and this area is one of them. Generous amounts of glazing adorned with sleek blinds let you admire the beauty of nature from inside, while you unwind on the comfy grey couch, or engage in an exciting game at the pool table. A chic striped rug, a couple of teal cushions, fresh flowers, and a fashionably slim coffee table add subtle pizzazz to the space.
Decked with a plush blue sofa, cozy cushions, and fun mirrored letters, this entertainment den is sheer delight. Relaxing shades of blue, grey and white dominate the space, while soft ottomans let you put up your feet while watching movies on a large screen. A smartly striped rug provides additional comfort and a sleek shelving unit offers storage space, while a large glass window brings nature inside when you feel tired of man-made entertainment.
The pristine white and modular kitchen counter comes with sleek cabinets and drawers, and modish appliances. A reflective greyish glass screen on the left of the counter enhances the spacious feel of the kitchen, while minimalistic fixtures make it convenient to execute culinary chores. Large sliding glass doors lead you from here to the gorgeous deck with outdoor seating and a cool blue pool.
Peppy shades of green, yellow, blue, pink and purple infuse this cosy and inviting bedroom with life and happiness. Massive glass doors lead you to the shaded veranda where you can lounge in the trendy recliner and soak in the view of the greenery. Again, thanks to the use of glass, the bedroom stays bright and cheerful throughout the day.
This en suite bathroom stole our hearts with its beautiful wall decor and lush green rug that reflects the vitality of fresh grass. A sleek glass panel separates the shower nook, while fashionable white fixtures exude a neat and clean feel. A large mirror makes the bathroom look more spacious than it is.
Lavish and tastefully chosen marble, a smart sink counter, and a sensuously curvy tub, promise oodles of rejuvenation pleasure in this elegant bathroom. The large window fills the space with natural light, and the emerald green floor beneath the tub adds a dash of vibrancy. Stylish pots holding indoor greens and a stack of colourful hand towels make for cosy and homely touches here.
Smart and creative landscaping makes the backyard of this grand home a stunner. The large pool beckons with its turquoise blue waters, while a wooden deck equipped with recliners allows you to sunbathe and relax. The pool is on a raised platform from where large pebble-ridden steps lead you to the lawn below. Manicured grass and pruned hedges complete the picturesque feel of the backyard, while glass and sleek lines define the house’s modern structure.
