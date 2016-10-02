A Gorgeously Grand Family Home

Smart and creative landscaping makes the backyard of this grand home a stunner. The large pool beckons with its turquoise blue waters, while a wooden deck equipped with recliners allows you to sunbathe and relax. The pool is on a raised platform from where large pebble-ridden steps lead you to the lawn below. Manicured grass and pruned hedges complete the picturesque feel of the backyard, while glass and sleek lines define the house’s modern structure.

