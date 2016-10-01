Follow Your Bliss: How To Get A Calming Bedroom

Your bedroom should be a quiet retreat, not a multi-purpose room. Try to make your bedroom a place of solace by restricting electronics. The first and most easy to discard is the TV. There are plenty of other ways to entertain yourself in a bedroom without a TV. Also, try to keep your laptop and tablet out of the bedroom. Sounds impossible?

Remember the original purpose of a bedroom. It's a space for you to wind down and sleep. Keep this goal in mind! You will find that your decor becomes more conducive to better sleep and calmer nights. In this bedroom, they have minimized all distraction so that the space is clearly used for sleep. We also recommend putting in shelves for your favourite books if you don't want to go to bed right away.