12 Little Tricks To Increase The Value Of Your Home

M. Martins M. Martins
Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
It's all very well following home furnishing trends and keeping an eye on what interior designers are doing online and on television, but do you know the basics of making the most of your home? 

We're talking about those simple tasks that will keep your space looking its best and feeling beautiful. If you could do with a refresher, fear not! We've compiled a list of top tips for keeping all the rooms in your home looking and feeling their absolute best. Read on and make sure you're doing all of them…

- Translation from homify – Mexico

1. Freshen up a tired space, such as a hallway, with some fresh new colours

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

2. Keep your driveway or path picture perfect and litter-free. Gravel can help with this!

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

build different
build different
build different

3. Identify any damp spots and treat right away as it gets into the walls

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

4. Commit to a regular cleaning schedule for a sweet-smelling home

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

5. Give your front and rear façades an annual deep clean. Tree-trimming shouldn't be ignored!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Replace anything that breaks straight away, rather than 'making do'. You deserve nice things

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern dining room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

7. Pay attention to your window frames as they can be prone to mildew, which is hard to clean off

TÜ90, Studio DLF Studio DLF Modern living room
Studio DLF

Studio DLF
Studio DLF
Studio DLF

8. Weed, tend and look after your garden to keep it feeling naturally beautiful and looking inviting

Residência em Jundiaí, Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

9. Cracked tiles really affect the finish of your home, so always pull them up or off the wall and replace them

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern kitchen
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

10. Stain any external wood every year to keep it protected and looking new

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Keep garage door mechanisms oiled and functional, nor forgetting to clean the fronts regularly

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

6m x 6m Wooden double garage

Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

12. Remember that less can be more when it comes to decorating. Let the house speak for itself!

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

- Translation from homify – Mexico

