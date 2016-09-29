15 Small Country Homes To Inspire You To Build One

A cottage in the country is a dream for so many people, but knowing what style to build could be a real challenge. Not any more though, as we love a gorgeous cottage here at homify and have found a handful of our favourites to show you today.

We just know you're going to be saving all of these amazing houses to show your architect so, before you settle on a design, make sure you have a good look at all of these and see if anything takes your fancy!

- Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK.