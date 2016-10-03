7 Country Cottage-Style Homes To Covet

Canada is perfect for cottages. Whether you’re looking for a year round home, a summer getaway, or a winter retreat, our list of 7 cottage-style homes is sure to inspire. Cottages help us enjoy the outdoors and get back to nature. They are where we go to unplug from the everyday. Some of The houses on this list have a classic appeal. Others are enticingly modern in style. Certainly the best kind of cottage is one where you feel at home. Let’s take a look!
Even a modest cabin can give us a taste of the outdoors. This simple home uses natural elements like wood and stone for its construction. The surrounding pine forest is an ideal setting for a cabin. There is elegant and natural landscaping with floral shrubury. We’re ready to live that cabin life!
This house is an ideal place to relax and take a holiday from modern life. A classic wood frame makes this home a place of comfort. Fire engine red touches on the house give it lots of personality and would look absolutely stunning after a snowfall. This home looks like an updated version of the classic gingerbread house.
This prefabricated cabin makes holiday making a realistic dream! Prefab homes can be easily and cheaply built and placed on almost any kind of lot. This wood frame cabin stuns with its modern architecture. We love the floor-to-ceiling windows and the unique shape of the house. A wrap around deck means that in fair weather there’s plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.
Cabins bring us closer to nature. Even in bad weather we can enjoy views of the garden while being warm and cozy. We love the flash of wood framing on the exterior of the house. This cabin is a fun mix of homestead and urban. homify knows lots of architects who can help you build your perfect cabin.
You don’t have to disturb the surrounding pristine natural beauty using this modular construction method. The payoff is huge. Look at this exquisite cottage home after a snowfall. The covered terrace and incredible glazing are some of the best features of this house. It looks like a glittering winter diamond.
For those wanderlusters out there, a cabin that you can take with you on the road is a great choice! The house has a lightweight design and is built to take with you. This is an inexpensive solution for those who are thinking of getting into a cabin. We love the simple and stylish design of this steel exterior!
A regal cabin like this is perfect for bringing the whole family and a few friends with you on a trip to the countryside. Small and elegant, this Fachwerkhaus uses traditional European architectural forms and decor. We love the small turret on the roof and the half-timbered wood frame!
