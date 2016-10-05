An Eco-Chic home of your own

Everyone is looking for convenient solutions to environmental damage and climate change. One of the best investments you can make in the future of the planet is to have an eco-friendly home. It doesn't mean you have to tile your roof with recycled pop cans! Having environmentally friendly design can be chic and timeless. It provides you with a comfortable and economical home for years to come.

Today on homify we will take a trip to the Catalonian countryside. In Spain, it’s common for people to get away from the cities on the weekend and visit their cottage homes to get back to nature. The clean air and tranquility can refresh anyone stressed out by their city life.

In the natural park of Montseny, declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO, there’s an eco-chic cottage. This villa is 170 square meters with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sauna, kitchen, and living room. Let’s take a look at this eco-friendly home amongst the forest!