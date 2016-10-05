An Eco-Chic home of your own

Everyone is looking for convenient solutions to environmental damage and climate change. One of the best investments you can make in the future of the planet is to have an eco-friendly home. It doesn't mean you have to tile your roof with recycled pop cans! Having environmentally friendly design can be chic and timeless. It provides you with a comfortable and economical home for years to come.
Today on homify we will take a trip to the Catalonian countryside. In Spain, it’s common for people to get away from the cities on the weekend and visit their cottage homes to get back to nature. The clean air and tranquility can refresh anyone stressed out by their city life.
In the natural park of Montseny, declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO, there’s an eco-chic cottage. This villa is 170 square meters with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sauna, kitchen, and living room. Let’s take a look at this eco-friendly home amongst the forest!
The exterior of this cottage home in Spain is stylish and welcoming. A pitched roof creates beautiful lines for the house. We love the sleek exterior of the house. A suspended deck creates an ideal place for enjoying the outdoors with a morning coffee. The house feels grounded and connected to nature, as the back leads to a garden.
The wood frame and natural insulation of the house provide high energy efficiency. The paints and varnishes are all natural. This environmentally sound construction means that the house's footprint is minimal. Let's take a look inside
The living room is the heart of this eco-friendly home. Two levels of windows open to an incredible view of the forest and a large wooden terrace. Lush green mountains beckon from this living room. The high ceilings and double height loft for the room allow plenty of to spill into the living room. Warm elements like pine floors and a modern fireplace make the living room cozy. Soft colours and white clapboard style walls make the space bright and comfortable. We love the mixed textures on the couches with their pillows, covers, and throw blankets. What an absolute cozy room for any time of year!
Another look at the living room shows how much nature was considered in the decor of the room. There are few if any harsh and blockish elements in the room. The table and fireplace are round, providing the room with exciting curves. A better view of the terrace shows that it's filled with outdoor furniture. The outdoors are a great place for entertainment (spilled wine is better on a picnic table than a sofa!) and for kids to play. The furniture in the room is all low-key, and with the table on castors, it's easy to mix up the layout of the room whenever the mood strikes. We love the natural materials in this room and the plants that echo the forest just outside.
This simple entryway is striking. We love the painted white wood and the glass panels in the door. A faux fur throw on the ground ties the look together. Modern, natural accents in the house make it delightfully livable. This entry way also has a lot of potential. One of these walls could easily host hooks for coats or high shelves along the wall to display treasures. Instead, this minimalist aesthetic has a wide appeal. It keeps gaining in popularity in home design.
Looking at an intimate corner of the living room we can see that the design of the house is a fabulous mix up of rural and modern. The wooden beams that support the mezzanine have a distinct barn quality. This warm and casual design creates a welcoming atmosphere in the home. We love how this home is full of unique pieces. Eco-friendly homes often recall nature in their design and the coffee table here in the centre is the absolute epitome of that!
This simple bedroom takes the best elements of cottage design and updates it for a modern and crisp look. The mansard roof and full wood interior is lovely. The minimalist decor and warm colours in this room make it effortlessly chic. Unique light fixtures and shutters on the window mean that the bedroom will always have perfect lighting. Eco friendly homes provide style that you can really feel good about!
Lastly we will take a look at the exterior and the simple, elegant landscaping of the house. A curved entry way makes a good impression for guests. Walking up to the house, the garden invites you to commune with nature. On the house, small windows on the front provide privacy from any passers by. The intersecting lines of the roof are incredible!
Thanks for taking a look at this eco-chic home with us!