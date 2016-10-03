A Brilliantly Designed Bachelor Pad

Milan is globally famous as a lively hub for fashion, design, art and architecture. And today, it has attracted our attention with a small but modish apartment which has been smartly designed by the architects at 23 Bassi for a young businessman. Venticinque will take your breath away with its lavish use of bright white, sleek designs and minimalistic furniture, a unique partition and quirky touches. Every nook and cranny has been efficiently utilised to cater to both storage and aesthetic needs.
The apartment is a part of an old world housing society, and comes with a longish and airy balcony. Quaint and neat doors and windows add to its contemporary charm, while lush potted greens along the rooftop terrace lend natural freshness to the home.
Despite the lack of extravagant space, the stylishly designed entrance lets you take a sneak peek at the insides of the abode. Solid an sophisticated grey doors open up to reveal spotless white environs and a concrete floor which is simply industrial chic. You can also catch a glimpse of the fashionable open kitchen and the TV unit in the living space.
A comfy white sofa offers modern seating in this living area, which seamlessly blends with the minimalistic dining arrangement and the white kitchen. An industrial chic lamp glows soothingly over the diners, while sleek in-built cabinets house kitchen essentials easily. Cleverly accommodated chrome appliances and no-fuss fixtures add to the beauty of the open plan layout.
A simple white shelving unit separates the bedroom from the common areas wonderfully, without hampering the free flow of energy between spaces. It houses the TV for the living space, and does away with the need to build unnecessary interior walls for privacy. This partition rather makes the apartment look roomier than it is and demarcates different functional zones easily.
Smooth floor to ceiling closets and a stack of shelves in the corner provide ample storage space for the bedroom. But what we love is how the colourful and printed duvet adds spunk to the white and grey space.
The door leading to the toilet has been practically merged with the wall, so that it opens up like a secret trapdoor. What a simple but fun element for this compact home!
Rendered stunningly in a bold tone of red, the tiny toilette adds dollops of playfulness to the bedroom. The red hue makes for a vibrant canvas for the white fixtures to stand out as well.
This small apartment truly packs a punch as far as designs, colours, and space-saving ideas are concerned. For more inspiration, check out another tour - This Wonderful Wood House Draws Your Gaze.