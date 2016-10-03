Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Brilliantly Designed Bachelor Pad

Justwords Justwords
venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Milan is globally famous as a lively hub for fashion, design, art and architecture. And today, it has attracted our attention with a small but modish apartment which has been smartly designed by the architects at 23 Bassi for a young businessman. Venticinque will take your breath away with its lavish use of bright white, sleek designs and minimalistic furniture, a unique partition and quirky touches. Every nook and cranny has been efficiently utilised to cater to both storage and aesthetic needs. 

View from outside

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist house
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

The apartment is a part of an old world housing society, and comes with a longish and airy balcony. Quaint and neat doors and windows add to its contemporary charm, while lush potted greens along the rooftop terrace lend natural freshness to the home.

Smart entrance

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Despite the lack of extravagant space, the stylishly designed entrance lets you take a sneak peek at the insides of the abode. Solid an sophisticated grey doors open up to reveal spotless white environs and a concrete floor which is simply industrial chic. You can also catch a glimpse of the fashionable open kitchen and the TV unit in the living space.

Open plan living

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Kitchen
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

A comfy white sofa offers modern seating in this living area, which seamlessly blends with the minimalistic dining arrangement and the white kitchen. An industrial chic lamp glows soothingly over the diners, while sleek in-built cabinets house kitchen essentials easily. Cleverly accommodated chrome appliances and no-fuss fixtures add to the beauty of the open plan layout.

Creative partitioning

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

A simple white shelving unit separates the bedroom from the common areas wonderfully, without hampering the free flow of energy between spaces. It houses the TV for the living space, and does away with the need to build unnecessary interior walls for privacy. This partition rather makes the apartment look roomier than it is and demarcates different functional zones easily.

Elegantly minimal bedroom

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist bedroom
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Smooth floor to ceiling closets and a stack of shelves in the corner provide ample storage space for the bedroom. But what we love is how the colourful and printed duvet adds spunk to the white and grey space.

Spot the door

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist bedroom
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

The door leading to the toilet has been practically merged with the wall, so that it opens up like a secret trapdoor. What a simple but fun element for this compact home!

Red and bold

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist style bathroom
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Rendered stunningly in a bold tone of red, the tiny toilette adds dollops of playfulness to the bedroom. The red hue makes for a vibrant canvas for the white fixtures to stand out as well.

This small apartment truly packs a punch as far as designs, colours, and space-saving ideas are concerned. For more inspiration, check out another tour - This Wonderful Wood House Draws Your Gaze.

7 Country Cottage-Style Homes To Covet
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks