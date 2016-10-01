A 750 sq. ft. house that has everything

This fantastic home brings a touch of the big city to the suburbs. The exterior of the home puts a modern twist on the classic suburban look, while the interior of the home is wildly stylish and urban. There's a bedroom your kids are dreaming of, and a master bed and bath suite that goes well beyond your expectations. The architects HQ Design have strayed from their original plans somewhat, but have ended up with a stylish home to suit any family.
Here is the exterior of the home and it's stylish porch flanked by two simple columns. Many of the elements here are classic suburban, from the simple pitched roof to the generous garage space. Yet, the flat white walls are modern and urban, and the blue roof adds some originality.
The plans that the architects drew up for this home speak of its generous size and practical layout. The combined kitchen-dining-and-living area creates an open floor plan for the public area of the home. On the right we can see that the huge master bedroom is just next to the huge master bath, with a smaller bathroom for the kids just to the left. There's also an office space, and a unique sitting room just near the home's entrance.
It's amazing to see those simple plans turned into such a vibrant space. We can see that the designers have strayed from the original plan somewhat, moving both the orientation of the couch and the table to create a space that feels a little more separate. This kind of change of plans is to be expected. It's one thing to draw up a paper plan, but once a designer is standing in the space new arrangements of furniture that seem more natural or stylish can occur to them.
The decor in this space is urban and dramatic. The room relies on white and shining surfaces to create a bright and lively feel. The bar stools are urban and suave, along with the kitchen light fixtures that look like smooth droplets. Touches of aqua blue add a cool sparkle of colour to the space.
From this glowing master bedroom we can see just how much the residents love the city. The city mural behind the bed, along with the staggered shelving and the neon glow beneath them, looks dramatic and stylish. The rest of the room tries to capture elegance with it's rich materials and textures. The fuzzy carpet and the soft shimmering bedspread look very elegant in combination. The dark curtains are deeply swept black to frame the glowing window in sophistication.
Any couple would be pleased to have this spacious and warm bath to themselves. The huge tub and the ample counter space make this room both practical and dramatic. The rest of the features work to add luxury to the space, from the creamy tiles with their stripe of texture, to the calming wall art, to the collection of soft towels.
With all of these amazing spaces for the adults we were pleased to see that the kids haven't been left out of the fun. This bedroom is full of colours and shapes that make the room playful and practical. There's ample storage on the walls and under the furniture, and a wild rug for the children to sit on.
