Prefab Houses: 11 homes which are easy to build and stylish

When planning a new home, all home-builders and dreamers are faced with finding the perfect intersection of cost, convenience, and luxury. Homebuilders with smaller budgets often explore the wealth of available options in prefabricated and modular homes, which are manufactured beforehand and delivered partially assembled to the building site. Similarly, home builders looking at erecting their home in a remote location may opt for prefabricated pieces, as this will limit the number of trips that the builders will need to make back and forth in order to assemble all of the right materials. Others planning a home may opt for a simple, modular design simply because it's a low-maintenance, streamlined, and no-fuss approach to building (and living in) a home.

There was a time – not too long ago! – when pre-manufactured homes lost their appeal in the aesthetic department. However, the recent surge of new families looking to build moderately-priced homes have found that there's a large array of prefabricated designs that are absolutely stunning! With high-end finishes, eco-friendly and sustainable building options and materials, and architect teams that are more than willing to customize to suit their clients' needs, building a home quickly and cheaply doesn't necessarily mean you'll end up with something that looks like it! Here, homify offers a wide variety of new homes characterized by their easy-to-build nature and manufactured origins.