A Modest Home On The Outside, Paradise Within

Lucas Lage architects from Belo Horizonte, Brazil have created a home that might not stun you at first glance. But its modest appearance from the outside, belies luxuries within. This family home is a tropical paradise, complete with swimming pool, bold contrasts and unique designs, an indoor and outdoor kitchen, furnished patios, and more.
From the outside, this home looks rather plain. The dark wooden pergola is unadorned by any growing vines, and the green grass is interrupted by a scattering of patio bricks that give the lawn a somewhat sparse look. With just one window visible to the outsider, this plain white home doesn't exactly scream for attention… .but do not be fooled! This modest facade will soon give way to a colourful and abundantly furnished family home!
Leaving the front of the home, you can begin to see how this home slowly opens up, adding lush tropical elements that draw you along the stepping stones into the backyard (which, as you'll see, is the true gem of this home). Like a good wine, this home takes time to open up and reveal it's fullest flavor – but it's worth the wait.
Elements displaying a bright and bold character begin to surface on this covered patio, but this is just the beginning. The rich orange colour and funky patterns in the patio furniture reveals a tendency to go for bright, eye-grabbing colours, and the copper and bronze decor hints at this home's tendency to opt for the bright, metallic, and shiny! Located under a roof, this patio is allowed to enjoy the luxury of a wood paneled floor – a great spot for a quiet read or outdoor yoga session.
This is where the fun really begins with this personality-infused home – the interior! This bold modern kitchen makes a statement with a bright red accent wall and chairs to match, instantly creating a high-energy space. Light entering through the wide array of windows also works to infuse this cooking space with energy and life.
This family home's kitchen is built for family living, equipped with a central 5-burner stove, large vent, and long island that offers ample counter space. Combine this island with this double sink under the window and stainless steel appliances on the opposite wall that make for easy cleaning, and you're looking at a highly functional and well-equipped family kitchen of dreams.
The dining room carries through the high energy design of the kitchen with a rusty red table top and bright golden globes on the nearby table, both enhancing the dining environment with their deep colours and regal appeal. A polished marble floors glams it up even more, resulting in a dining room that combines a familiar tone with a majestic character.
From the outside, would you ever guess that this home enjoys a living room like this? Half underground, this living room benefits from the natural light streaming in from above while enjoying the added height that the architects have found by building down, not up. In a part of the country that experiences hot summers and cool winters, a subterranean design is a great choice for providing a natural layer of insulation for the home, and it has obviously lent aesthetic benefits as well.
This home's living room brings out a more eclectic element, with a different colour scheme and pattern present on every surface – from patchwork to geometrical patterns to natural woods to tinted glass, this living room gives a nod to many different styles!
Some patios have a few plastic lawn chairs, some have a tub – this one has a lengthy pool flanked by various reclining deck chairs, picnic table, umbrella, and more! There's even an outdoor kitchen with a separate dining area to enjoy family barbecues in the poolside paradise. One notable detail is the curvy, metallic waterfall that's visible from the interior of the home, which enjoys a view of the pool through the large window at its far end.
To the left, you'll see a sheltered area with a table and kitchen – seen in more detail below!
This home has a stylish interior kitchen, an it also has a creative and colourful exterior kitchen as well! With a copper mosaic, patterned wall tiles, and a complimentary row of blue stools, this kitchen is characterized by a polished vibe very rare in an outdoor kitchen!
At night, this home is a glamorous tropical paradise! With blue lighting illuminating the pool water and plenty of lights drawing a circular halo above the outdoor dining table, this patio is made for enjoying the relaxed vibes of the cool night air. Notice how the patio exhibits the same wooden pergola structure that you saw in the very beginning – only this time around, its surrounds are luxurious, dynamic, and full of life!
