A Modest Home On The Outside, Paradise Within

From the outside, would you ever guess that this home enjoys a living room like this? Half underground, this living room benefits from the natural light streaming in from above while enjoying the added height that the architects have found by building down, not up. In a part of the country that experiences hot summers and cool winters, a subterranean design is a great choice for providing a natural layer of insulation for the home, and it has obviously lent aesthetic benefits as well.

This home's living room brings out a more eclectic element, with a different colour scheme and pattern present on every surface – from patchwork to geometrical patterns to natural woods to tinted glass, this living room gives a nod to many different styles!

