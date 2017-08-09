Amazing Architecture: This Farmhouse Is Now A Fabulous Home For A Family

In a small town in the Cerdanya region of Spain, the architect team from Sun Architecture rehabilitated a home whose exterior matches its historic surroundings, and whose interior offers all of the style and modern convenience a family could ask for. Located on a sunny south-facing slope, this building lies on the outer circle of a dense rural nucleus formed by 20 village homes, and, is surrounded by fields and meadows where agriculture and livestock are the main activities. Most buildings in the village were built during the same era, and they employ simple materials like stones and wood to create a system of planks and tiles where no bonding material has been necessary.

The client who commissioned the project started with a haystore, a warehouse, a small stable, and a small village home – all of which have been transformed into a modern and convenient home. The original volume of the buildings has been maintained as well as the original wooden trusses that support the roof, but the facades have been rehabilitated, and the interior spaces have been redistributed. The goal of the project was to create a home filled with wide spaces, in a rural setting where the stunning views of the surroundings become part of the interior.