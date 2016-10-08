Gorgeous Gardens: Sharpen Your Green Thumb By Touring This Home

Attention to detail is important for our homes on both the inside and the outside. This home is a lesson in how carefully considered landscaping can complement beautiful architecture. The home in question has a traditional exterior. A peaked thatched roof, gables, dormers, chunky tall chimneys create a classic country look.

An equal amount of effort has gone into the grounds around the home as went into the home itself. The gardens are arranged in a series of rooms, each with their own style, function and character. They augment the living area as well as the style of the home.