A Bright Cheerful Makeover For A Tiny Dark Apartment

White rules the small bathroom of this apartment and lends the illusion of spaciousness, while sleek and useful cabinets cater to storage needs. We love how the mirror cabinet not only stores stuff behind the mirrored door, but also has a tiny shelf underneath for arranging more toiletries. A wicker laundry basket lends rustic charm to the space, while the clock shaped like a birdhouse makes for a quaint touch.

The happy, charming and extremely functional makeover of this once glum and bare apartment has left us impressed. For more ideas, check out another before and after story - This Old House Transforms Into A Modern Minimalist Fantasy.