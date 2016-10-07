A Bright New Home For A Pair Of Lovebirds

Rendered primarily in white, the bedroom is a simple and minimalistic space where comfort is the main focus. The duvet sports large polka dots and adds a hint of fun to the large, plush bed, while a sleek ledge helps in arranging essentials. The glass bricks allow light to filter in from the living room, without hampering privacy.

Trendy and tasteful touches, bright and light hues, pretty lights and smart ideas have turned this once mundane Japanese home into a treat for the senses. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - A Decaying Heritage Home Restored To Modern Glory.