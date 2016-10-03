An 800 Square Foot Modular Home

For some, perhaps the mention of a prefabricated home will conjure up the image of a Sears catalog featuring a selection of those ready-made prefabricated homes of the 1970s (these prefabricated homes were made very inexpensive by the fact that the company would often deliver in parts, and the homeowner would then set it up! Talk about do-it-yourself!). Whether or not you're a fan of the linoleum-sided prefab homes of the 70s, prefabricated homes are a popular choice for home-buyers who'd like to speed up the process of getting a roof over their heads. Planning a home, regardless of its size, is a lengthy process involving many steps from purchasing the lot to painting the interior walls. Using pre-made modules is a time- and cost-efficient way to build a home in a speedier fashion.

It's important to note that a reduction in the time and cost involved in building a home does not have to affect the beauty of the finished product! Designed by the architect team Casas Cube in Spain, this prefabricated home offers the efficiency of a modular construction, but that's not all – it also offers a stylish and modern living space that plays with a crisp geometric theme. it cost just cost of €59,000 or $87,000 to build. Go behind the scenes of this prefab home to explore the intersection of efficiency and aesthetics – this lovely structure, although built in a fraction of the time needed for a typical house construction, is a chic high-quality home.

- Original article by Sarah Tolle for homify Canada