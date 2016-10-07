This Ravishing Home Brims With Rustic Charm

The vibrant and bustling Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro is home to beautiful beaches, the world famous statue of Christ the Redeemer, and is known for flamboyant festivals. And it is also home to this gorgeous rustic abode nestled in the middle of lush natural surroundings. This quaint, cottage-like residence is a refreshing getaway from the noise and anxieties of city life, and full of earthy elements. Wood, bricks, stone, and glass have come together to create an intriguing decor and design scheme for this house rendered by the architects at Flavio Berredo Arquitetura E Construcao. Cozy warmth and homeliness dominate every corner, without compromising on style. Glass doors and windows offer stunning views of the outdoors, while the kitchens will surprise you in more ways than one. Read on to know more.
With its quaint, slanting roofs, and earthy looking walls, the house makes for a pretty picture in the middle of towering trees, dense bushes, trimmed hedges, and lively shrubs. It beckons with its tranquil setting and promises to help you connect with nature effortlessly.
Bricks and stones define the facade of this home, as you can see from closer quarters. Shingles line the roofs, while the large wood and glass windows augment the cottage-like charm here. Manicured lawns surround the property on all sides, while a chic white lantern adds to the rustic appeal of the abode.
This old-fashioned yet modish kitchen boasts of a brick oven, which is perfect for preparing pizzas. Roughly hewn wooden accents and furniture fill the space with vintage rusticity, while the striped rug adds a dash of colour. The breakfast nook stands out especially, thanks to the wall-mounted wooden table and the creatively crafted chairs in wood and wrought iron. A large lemon yellow teapot brightens up the nook, while artworks and knickknacks add homely touches.
Slightly spaced wooden slats on the ceiling of the dining area create a wonderful play of light and shadow, which entices even the choosiest of diners. A neat wooden table, a cushioned bench and a couple of chairs offer cozy seating, while a simple shelf adorned with bric-a-brac stands nearby. Trendy pendant lamps and fresh flowers in a pot enhance the aesthetic value of the area, while large glass doors offer sweeping views of the adjoining forest. These doors also lead you to the sunny and airy terrace, equipped with stylish outdoor dining arrangements.
The space under the rustic wooden staircase has not been left bare, we were happy to see. A quaint wooden side table has been placed here to accommodate the mini bar, some playful knickknacks, a couple of lanterns, and a vintage vase filled with pretty purple flowers. A quirky and tall lamp with wire-mesh exterior stands nearby, while the wall decor complements the rustic look here nicely. The patterned rug is a lively touch.
With an energetic shade of red dominating the walls, the contemporary yet rustic kitchen looks uniquely beautiful. Dashes of white on the counters and ceiling balance the vibrancy of red, while wooden cabinets, drawers and shelves lend dollops of earthiness. Modern chrome appliances and the pretty red and white patterned tiles complete the charming look of this kitchen. Large windows not only bring in ample sunlight, but also allow you to admire nature while you are cooking up a storm.
A quaint and rustic brick wall stands between the kitchen and the dining area of this home. But what we love is how these two zones can be easily integrated or separated by sliding the black wooden door open or shut.
This nature-friendly house is a sight for sore eyes with its rustic elements, modern touches, and unique design and decor accents.