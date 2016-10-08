This Family Home Is Simply Surprising

The beautiful Polish city of Wroclaw attracted our attention today, with a landscape dotted with quaint and lofty townhouses. But what especially impressed us is this simple yet stylish home, LIV 3 G2, rendered by the architects at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag. No-fuss modern lines dominate the exterior of the building, while trendy furnishing and creative lighting offer pleasant aesthetic surprises inside. Even the bathroom will wow you with its elegant and neutral simplicity. Built in the middle of a forested land, this comfy and smart residence is truly inspiring.
Neat lines and sophisticated tones of grey make the property stand out amidst towering green trees. The shingles on the roof contribute to a traditional cottage-like aura, while wooden doors and windows lend a dash of warmth to the exterior. The sweeping driveway is a stylish affair which adds subtle panache to the home.
The lush backyard of the house allows inhabitants to relish serene closeness to nature, while large glass doors help in merging the indoors with the outdoors. When left open, the doors also make sure that the abode stays amply ventilated.
A cosy grey sectional and a couple of ottomans surround a simple wooden coffee table in the smart and futuristic living area. A plush green rug and a few leafy green cushions add brightness to the area, while the trendy chandelier catches the eye effortlessly. Potted greens help in bringing nature inside, and keep the air fresh.
The entertainment wall took our breath away with its customised curvy and illuminated accent. Otherwise, the look is minimalistic and neat, with an elephant sculpture making an aesthetic statement.
A solid wooden table has been placed near the open and classy kitchen to cater to fine gourmet experiences, while white and chrome futuristic chairs surround it for a modish setting. The pendant lights are unique and cast a soothing glow over the diners.
Wooden planks for the floor and stylish veneer for the sink countertop lend cosiness and warmth to the compact but sensible bathroom. Smooth white drawers with neat chrome handles allow easy storage, while the chic sink is accompanied by a lovely stick of orchid for a refreshing appeal. Grey mosaic tiles on the backsplash lend lots of elegance here too.
