7 Ideas To Borrow From A Beautiful Home

Some houses manage to incorporate traditional features with a contemporary twist, making them the perfect option for modern family homes. For instance, the use of a high ceiling can go beyond aesthetics by adding functional elements to make the home warm and welcoming, besides adding a sense of timelessness to the interior design.
Today, we present one such home that has a wide range of features that effortlessly combine classic and modern design elements, which you will want to copy. The double-storey house has the common areas, including the living room, dining, kitchen and a sun room, located at the ground level. The upper floor has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious hall. Join us as we tour this home designed by Polish architects Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl.
- Original article by Sunita Vellapally for homify India.
The home is designed to ensure uniform natural lighting in every room, with strategically placed corner windows and glass doors. The exterior uses a classic white and grey colour scheme with wooden frames on the windows providing relief from the monotony. The highlight is the glass-walled sun room at the side, which presents the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors, whether it’s the sun in summer or a view of the snow-dusted garden in winter.
The rooms on the ground level have a warm ambiance due to the use of gorgeous traditional wooden flooring in the living room. In addition, the open kitchen lends a casual and cozy feel to the interiors. Instead of partitions, which block the natural light and views, the use of different floor coverings provides a practical option for separating the living room and the dining area. The muted white and beige colour scheme has a distinct coolness, which is balanced out by the warmth of the wooden flooring.
The spacious dining area can seat eight people. The classic warm wood tone of the dining table is offset by the beige upholstery of the dining chairs, which have a modern design, including steel frames. A wooden beam on the side of the kitchen counter serves as the partition between the dining room and kitchen. A fireplace built into a column presents another modern interpretation of a classic feature. The design of the ground floor ensures smooth transition from the living room through the dining to the kitchen.
The kitchen is decorated in a combination of beige, wood and silver. The area is filled with natural light as the two corner walls have large windows overlooking the garden. The U-shaped layout ensures there is plenty of room to work in and ample storage.
Like all the other areas in the home, beige dominates in the large bathroom for a soothing effect. Often attic spaces are let empty or used to store junk, why not convert it into a space you can enjoy. The bathtub is cleverly located under the sloping roof so that it doesn’t disrupt the feeling of spaciousness. The fixtures and fittings are functional and modern.
The ground floor plan features the common spaces, including the kitchen, dining and living room, with the staircase to the upper floor leading from the entrance area and retaining the airiness in the open-plan. The sun room is located off the living and dining area. Additionally, there’s a private study, storage area and a garage on this level.
The upper floor houses three bedrooms, a storage room, a hall with a seating area and the large bathroom. While the location of all the bedrooms upstairs ensures undisturbed sleep, the cozy seating area is perfect for the family to relax in a casual setting.
