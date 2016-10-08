This Futuristic Home will Blow Your Mind!

Get ready for an exciting and unique home tour in Kolobrzeg today, a pretty Polish city which overlooks the Baltic Sea. We will explore a classic yet stunningly futuristic home called DOM W KOSZALINIE, designed innovatively by the architects at Studio Projektowe Projektive. The exterior of the abode exudes traditional yet modern appeal, while the interiors will take your breath away with exquisite lighting, customised décor accents, and sudden pops of bold hues. Interesting designs and quirky touches add to the special attraction of this luxurious property. So read on and gear up for surprises around every corner.
The exterior of the home has been primarily rendered in wood, white and grey, which combine to create a classic yet modern look. Neat and simple lines pair with quaintly sloping shingled roofs, to make for an inviting aura. Also note how the roofs feature skylights, which along with the large glass doors and windows, flood the interiors with natural light.
An unusual metallic decorative piece hangs from the ceiling in the foyer, to jazz up the creamy and soothing environs. Recessed lighting brightens up the space, while an abstract grey and white wall panel lends a dash of artistry here. The sleek wooden steps of the staircase seem to float stylishly in the air, thanks to the clear glass balustrade which augments the feeling of openness.
A long and quirky wall decor accent crafted from mirrors take the spacious living area to a whole new level of design fantasy. The wooden floor and the contemporary fireplace add oodles of warmth here, while the plush white sectional offers comfy seating. The simple but smart coffee table has space for storing magazines underneath, while the unique black lamp hanging from the ceiling, adds a dose of exclusivity.
Sleek designs, quirky touches and gleaming surfaces make both the dining area and kitchen a hit. The open and smartly planned kitchen comes with adequate cabinets, modish appliances and interesting barstools that make for an inviting look. Smooth wooden countertops and trendy lights add to the allure of the space. The dining area on the other hand comprises of a sleek glass-topped table surrounded by geometrically inspired chairs. The metallic ceiling decor overseeing the dining space activities naturally rivets our attention, while large glass doors and windows allow generous influx of sunlight.
Creamy-hued walls and ceiling, a warm wooden floor, and a plush grey and white bed make this bedroom a dreamy and cosy place for retiring after a hard day. The large headboard is decked with plush white squares and framed with a grey accent flaunting stylish patterns. Pretty reading lights and a gorgeous chandelier promise to fill the space with calm and positivity, while the strangely designed side tables keep the quirky spirit alive.
The gleaming red countertop along with the curvy sink makes an unusually bold style statement in this lavish bathroom. The oval tub is embedded in earthy and polished wood, and can be reached with the help of a couple of wooden steps. Indoor greens fashionably line its side which is adjacent to the dark grey wall, while chic pendant lamps and a large mirror keep things bright and refreshing.
A dash of passionate pink jazzes up this attic bathroom in an enchanting manner. The sleek and long countertop offer stylish storage room, while modish fixtures celebrate the spirit of modernism here. The large, customised mirror lends the illusion of additional space, while creative pendant lamps steal the show in the evening. During daytime, the long skylight aids sunlight to permeate every nook and cranny of this glorious bathroom.
Unusual and innovative accents, breathtaking lights and a futuristic design scheme make this Polish abode a stunner. Here’s another property you might enjoy exploring - A Sleek Simple Ultramodern Home.