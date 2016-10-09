A Glum Apartment Goes Glam in Brazil

Artfully juxtaposed wooden tiles make the floor in the living and dining areas warm and inviting. White dominates the walls again for a spacious feel, while bright lights ensure cheeriness. The glass-topped round dining table has modish chairs with rattan backs for company, while a curvy vase holding yellow flowers add liveliness.

A cosy couch and a couple of armchairs with rounded backs let you relax and entertain conveniently in the living zone. The in-built shelf in the corner displays knickknacks, while a slim rack holds the TV.