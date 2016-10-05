15 Wonderful Wall-Mounted Fountains For Your Garden

Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Isn't that how the song goes? Well, that's patently not the case here, as we've found some of the most beautiful, eye-catching and perfectly pleasing wall-mounted water fountains to surely be in existence.

We know what you're thinking, that they're all going to be in huge gardens that can accommodate such an extravagant addition, but we promise you'll be (pleasantly) shocked at some of them. If we tell you that interior designers have been putting them to good use too, we think you'll see where this is heading. Let's dive on in and take a look!

- Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK