A Perfectly Planned 700 ft² Apartment

Today’s discovery shows us that size doesn’t necessarily count; it’s what you do with it that matters. And the architects over at Ferlazzo Natoli knew just what to do when presented with a rather small space that needed some elegance and glamour. The brief was this: a small plot required a modern apartment that couldn’t stretch much further than 750 square feet (70 square metres). What seemed like an impossible challenge quickly became a creative exercise, as the architectural team dug deep into their box of stylish tricks. The end result? Well, let’s discover it together…
- Original article by Johannes Van Graan for homify South Africa
A narrow little space was singled out for the culinary corner, and although many people would have burst out in tears at this difficult challenge, our professionals made modern magic with this limited space.
Just have a look at those monochrome surfaces adorning the cabinetry; the stone grey tiles flaunting an ultra modern look; the abundance of storage compartments; and a frosted glass door that slides shut should the chef require some privacy for those five-star culinary creations.
Where a glass sliding door neatly separates the kitchen from the adjoining rooms, the dining room and living area share a beautiful open-plan layout.
Black-on-white is the colour spectrum of choice here, with a neat blackboard wall playing the part of a beautiful focal wall right behind the dining table and –chairs.
The monochrome look flows wonderfully into the living-room area, where everything from bookcases, floor tiles, and couches are all decked out in some sort of hue between white and black.
We are delighted to see that such sufficiency is displayed in terms of storage, with wall-built bookcases ripe and ready to flaunt a myriad of keepsakes and accessories, and cupboards below willing to store away an assortment of elements out of sight.
To counteract with the neutral tones (and inject a bit of freshness), a handful of potted plants were strewn around the interiors, beautifully adding some fresh greens and natural scent into the rooms.
We locate the bathroom, and are not surprised to discover that it, too, flaunts the neutral look with perfection, albeit in more stone-grey hues than black or white.
In addition to this sleek colour tone, the furnishings and fittings are all modern, geometric in design and layout, and flaunt a clean look, which adds to the sophisticated style of the bathroom.
To close off our tour, we thought we’d treat ourselves to a glance at the architectural floor plan to see exactly how the little apartment comes together. In addition to the aforementioned spaces, there is also a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second living room which doubles up as an extra sleeping spot, as well as a built-in closet.
Who knew that all of these features (and all of that style) could fit into a layout of a mere 70 m²?
If you want some more style tips for small rooms, then you’re in luck, for we have curated a list of 10 of the best one room apartments.