A Picturesque Home For The Sleepy Suburbs

Welcome to Wroclaw, a Polish city which is dotted with picturesque townhouses and looks over the Oder River. Here, we will take you on the tour of a pretty and contemporary home, Mati G1, rendered by the architects at Design Studio Archipelago. Landscaped surroundings and proximity to lush greenery make this suburban home a serene yet smart place to live in. Grey and white dominate the abode’s exterior along with chic wooden accents, and a similar colour palette has been followed for the interiors too. Spacious functional areas, a large and airy terrace, and a subtly lavish backyard are the highlights of this residence. Let’s take a closer look now.
Here’s a look at the gorgeous home from above. A sloping roof lined with grey shingles goes extremely well with the white walls, warm wooden accents, and the grey of the garage. Adequate glass doors and windows keep the home airy and bright at all times, along with the neat skylights. Simple but fashionable lines are the specialty of this property, which especially comes through the window projecting from the roof. The ground floor comprises of the living area, the kitchen, a bathroom, a home office and a utility room as well. The attic has been devoted to three bedrooms, bathroom and a dressing room, while the master bedroom opens up to the large wooden terrace.
Wide and neat pathway and driveway lead to the entrance and garage respectively, as you can see here. Lush lawns and lively bushes offer soulful delight on the way, while the medley of grey and white soothes your eyes with its elegant simplicity. The wooden main door looks welcoming and cuts the monotony of white and grey. A trio of sleek skylights and chic chimneys complete the look of the house on this side.
The interior of the residence welcomes you with a modish open plan layout which allows the artful merging of common areas like the living room, dining room and kitchen. Light-hued wood on the floor and white walls make for a spacious and airy feel, while greys and blacks make bold statements in the living zone. The dark grey wall in front of you accommodates a contemporary fireplace, and complements the sectional and ottoman nicely. The sleek entertainment unit along with a floating shelf above holds books and other odds and ends. We love how the brick wall adds subtle rusticity to the home, while the zebra painting on the right brings in a “wild” touch. Beyond the living area, you will find a simple but sophisticated dining arrangement near the open kitchen.
Smooth wooden cabinets pair with white glossy ones to cater to storage efficiently in this sensible U-shaped kitchen. There is ample space to move around while executing culinary chores, and the appliances have been accommodated smartly too. Minimalistic fixtures and quaint artworks complete the aesthetic look here, while large corner windows bring in oodles of natural light and fresh air.
A layered and expansive wooden deck has turned the backyard into an oasis of outdoor pleasures. Sleek wraparound steps lead you from the deck to the recliners, which are perfect for carefree sunbathing. Or you can sit at the trendy round table with a friend and enjoy a refreshing beverage together. Vibrant blooms pop up from here and there to add colour and spirit to the setting.
Thoughtful planning and appealing designs have joined hands with a simple but classy colour palette to make this home a stunner. For more inspiration, here’s another tour - A Family Home In the Lap of Nature.