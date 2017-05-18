A Picturesque Home For The Sleepy Suburbs

A layered and expansive wooden deck has turned the backyard into an oasis of outdoor pleasures. Sleek wraparound steps lead you from the deck to the recliners, which are perfect for carefree sunbathing. Or you can sit at the trendy round table with a friend and enjoy a refreshing beverage together. Vibrant blooms pop up from here and there to add colour and spirit to the setting.

Thoughtful planning and appealing designs have joined hands with a simple but classy colour palette to make this home a stunner.