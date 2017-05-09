Brick Kitchens: Seven Unbelievable Styles

We've seen matte black in the modern kitchen, but this traditional space has used a glossy black for a different impact. The shine keeps the white kitchen from feeling at odds with the black bricks. It also seems to elevate the bricks to this luxurious style. No longer the material of last-resort, we can see how even classic and luxurious kitchens could be enhanced with brick.

Want to see how you can restore brick? This ruin was renovated into an amazing space and it includes some brickwork that you'll love.