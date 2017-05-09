Brick Kitchens: Seven Unbelievable Styles

When you think of a brick kitchen your first image is probably of a rustic-style space with a huge oven and country accessories. While you certainly can achieve that rustic look with brick, its actually a much more versatile material in the kitchen, lending to a variety of styles. We'll explore some of the best examples of brick kitchens to show you what we mean. There's modern, industrial, and even classic brick kitchens to be discovered!
When light brick is blended with a dark counter top and stainless steel appliances it makes the space feel very sophisticated. Add some bar stools, some bright light fixtures, and rustic pub signs and you have your own home alehouse!
Brick is hallmark of industrial styles, but this kitchen puts quite the spin on it with an all-white brick wall. In this space, the brick is adding texture and connecting the room with industrial materials. We love that spider-like light fixture! It really works to connect the brick with the rest of the kitchen. For more inspiration, you can find another fabulous industrial kitchen here. That one uses an entirely different brick to achieve the same style.
This warm and lively space feels like Italy, with the huge pizza oven, and the deep contrast between the white plaster walls and reddish bricks. The rich and smooth brown counter-top provides some nice balance to the rough bricks. We think this kitchen pairs well with some pizza and wine!
The black brick wall on the right doesn't want for company, this kitchen is full of other amazing features too. The ultra-smooth white kitchen feels exquisitely modern, especially with the matte black wall. From this angle, the amazing strung lights stand just next to that brick column, creating a really unique look. If you're looking to balance brick with modern elements, don't be afraid to ask an interior decorator to ensure the final look is seamless.
This light red brick has an amazing texture, serving to make the white cupboard doors and their fancy country style hinges stand out. We love how warm and charming this kitchen feels, and we'd love to have one of those ceramic tea-cups to sip in it!
This kitchen is lively, with pops of colour, competing materials, and even some recycled wine bottles for light fixtures. In this kind of eclectic space where various style elements fuse, the brick serves to steady the room, offering a unique texture and a colour that bridges other materials, like the wooden table and ceiling.
We've seen matte black in the modern kitchen, but this traditional space has used a glossy black for a different impact. The shine keeps the white kitchen from feeling at odds with the black bricks. It also seems to elevate the bricks to this luxurious style. No longer the material of last-resort, we can see how even classic and luxurious kitchens could be enhanced with brick.
