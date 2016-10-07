Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Six Outdoor Fireplaces To Keep Your Toes Warm

Private Business2 Private Business2
Table basse brasero LUCIO, HAPPINOX HAPPINOX Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Loading admin actions …

As the cool air arrives with autumn, outdoor fireplaces will get a great deal more use. Don't have one? Need a new one? These six style are simple, cost effective, and perfect for roasting marshmallows and warming your toes. Your perfect outdoor fireplace might be right around the corner. 

1. Embedded

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

This deep fireplace is embedded into the deck and held in a fire-proof bowl to keep the flames from spreading. All of the mess and ashes are kept out of sight, making for a luxurious look. 

2. Rustic

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

A simple stone square fireplace is perfect for couples who just want a little romantic lighting for their evening relaxation. A stone mason could help you put this simple design together, or you could purchase a kit that contains everything you need. 

3. Simple but Effective

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Probably the most cost-effective option for outdoor fires is this simple metal bowl. It's portable, convenient, and all you need for a little flame. 

4. Brilliant

Table basse brasero LUCIO, HAPPINOX HAPPINOX Garden Fire pits & barbecues
HAPPINOX

HAPPINOX
HAPPINOX
HAPPINOX

Getting to warm next to the fire? Don't move the couch, move the flames! This fireplace on wheels is a fantastic addition to the entertainer's yard, as you can easily tuck it away when not in use. Store your favourite fire accessories with it and the set-up is simple! 

5. Modern

Aztec Gas Fire Table - Cotswold Rivelin Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Aztec Gas Fire Table – Cotswold

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

This lovely trapezoid fireplace brings sleek style to your backyard fires. You know what would go perfectly with this? A mini-bar! Check out our ten favourite styles here

6. On the Rocks

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Garden
New Images Architects

Private House – Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

For a more natural look, combine various shades of rocks with this hidden fireplace. It's a great way to hide the embers and the mess to keep your deck clean. 

Need some more luxuries for your backyard? These ten cost-effective pools might just be for you. 

A Bright New Home For A Pair Of Lovebirds
Which of these styles works best for your yard? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks