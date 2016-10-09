8 Fabulous Rustic Bathrooms

This bathroom is a stunning and endearing piece of art put together with reclaimed wood, stone and iron. The cabin-like charm comes through the wooden beams and supports, the wood-framed mirrors, the stone backsplash and the quirky basins. The quaint birdhouse in between the mirrors can hold some toiletries for you too.

Inspired to give your own bathroom a dash of rusticity now? Consult an interior designer or architect for more guidance. Here’s another story you might like - Easy Home Decor Tips For A Terrific Tiny Bathroom.