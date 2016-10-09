8 Fabulous Rustic Bathrooms

Pristine white minimalistic bathrooms with gleaming surfaces are very much the rage nowadays. Or maybe you have a thing for beautifully patterned tiles, trendy and vibrant mosaic or bold and bright countertops. But have you spared a thought for rustic bathrooms? Yes, wood, stone, pebbles can make for a cosy, homely, yet luxurious bathroom. When paired with vintage or earthy fixtures or accessories, a rustic bathroom can become a stunning oasis of unadulterated rejuvenation. So here we bring you 8 such bathrooms which will inspire you to take a break from ultramodern designs and connect with nature once again.
It is simply delightful how this bathroom brings rustic and contemporary elements together. Natural wooden shelves, a wooden under-sink cabinet, a wood framed mirror, a wooden ceiling and a wood-encased tub combine with elegant grey tiles and chic white sanitary wares for a unique look and feel.
Walls of natural stone with quaint niches make this decidedly rustic bathroom a stunner. A long wooden countertop with a shelf holds the very modish sink, while wooden beams on the ceiling ensure additional earthiness here. We love how wicker baskets hold towels and dirty laundry, adding a comfortable and warm vibe to the space.
Rendered by the interior architects at Ardesia Design, this bathroom is extremely modern in appearance, yet rustic in spirit. Wood lines every nook and cranny of this space, except the shower stall, which features white tiles for the walls and floor. A sleek and trendy sink counter, softly glowing recessed lights, a refreshing rain shower, minimalistic chrome fixtures, and a simple but large mirror make this bathroom perfect for modern day needs.
Classy and retro are the words that best describe this elegant and rustic bathroom. The sensuously curvy and freestanding bathtub makes a pretty picture in the middle of white walls, a stone-laden floor, and a ceiling with wooden beams. A charming wrought iron table holds a bottle of wine and a couple of glasses, while the simple yet attractive mirror lights up the space.
Welcome to a purely rustic yet glamorous cave of a bathroom. With a quaint vaulted ceiling and stone walls, this space exudes a castle-like appeal and makes you feel like royalty. The mirror frame is beautifully patterned, while the under-sink wooden cabinet offers oodles of storage space. A stone basin, a simple shelf and old world sconce lamps fill the bathroom with the grace of days gone by. But the curvy freestanding tub with its modish fixture is a contemporary joy.
Perforated stones line the walls of this exclusive bathroom, while pebbles line the space under the sleek wooden sink. Bright flowers and a colourful, patterned rug add life and cheer to the space, while a modish WC takes care of modern needs.
The washbasin in this otherwise smart and contemporary bathroom has been carved out of a massive tree trunk, to add a dollop of unique rusticity to this space. It contrasts the mosaic tiles nicely, and goes well with the potted greens.
This bathroom is a stunning and endearing piece of art put together with reclaimed wood, stone and iron. The cabin-like charm comes through the wooden beams and supports, the wood-framed mirrors, the stone backsplash and the quirky basins. The quaint birdhouse in between the mirrors can hold some toiletries for you too.
