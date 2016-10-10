The Home With A Gorgeous Green Heart

Tokyo has enthralled our senses today with its stunning ultramodern skyscrapers, ancient temples, and beautiful public gardens. And speaking of gardens, we will explore a simple yet stylish house here which comes with a gorgeous private garden of its own. Aoki is a smartly designed residence which, like most Japanese homes, banks on white and wooden hues to create comfy and functional spaces for an urban family. Sensible and trendy furniture dot the interiors conveniently, while soothing lights create serene ambiances wherever you go. But what will especially leave you impressed is the lavish use of glass around the home, which allows inhabitants to admire the beauty of the lively garden outside. Credit for rendering this pretty property goes to the architects at Takuya Iwakawa Atelier.
A lush and colourful garden adds a whole new edge to the simple but chic home with its asymmetrically sloping roof. White, blue, pink, yellow and red blooms pepper the greenery, while pebbles and rocks give the garden a distinct Zen-like appeal.
The spacious double height living area is almost completely lined with large glass windows and door on one side, so that the refreshing view of the garden leaves you in awe. What a wonderful way to integrate the indoors and outdoors! Furnishing has been kept simple here, with a creamy-hued couch offering cosy seating. The elegant carpet with delicate patterns, is decked with a polished coffee table and cushions for floor seating. And the lamp casts a calming glow over the whole setting.
The sleek and chic entertainment unit at the other end of the living area is flanked by simple yet charmingly rustic wooden side tables, while the ceiling above is lined with solid wooden beams. Sophisticated sconce lights cast a relaxing glow on the wall behind the TV.
The compact but subtly stylish bedroom of this house is on the mezzanine, and comes with a bank of windows on the right which slide open to offer a view of the living room on the ground floor. The wooden ledge lets you display artefacts or family photos, while a sleek and trendy dressing unit helps you get ready every day. The bed is simple but plush, and promises restful nights.
We adore how the kitchen and the home office have been integrated in this abode, with smooth wooden cabinets and drawers catering to storage. In-built shelves on the right help in organising essentials too, while the long and sleek glass window lets you soak in the garden view while you are brainstorming or cooking up a storm.
The bathroom is a subtle integration of two spaces – one equipped with a modish WC and a classy sink, and the other featuring a luxuriant tub. Separated by a sleek glass door, both areas have windows which bring in sunlight and offer pleasing garden views. Warm and cosy lighting along with small potted greens liven up the bathroom, while pale sea-green mosaic tiles make for a refreshing ambiance. Sleek cabinets near the ceiling cater to storage.
