A Unique Apartment With A Curvy Surprise

The sensuous and soft appeal of the bathroom is due to the curvy glass encasing the shower nook as well as the smart sink cabinet. Slate grey tiles break the monotony of white here, and helps the bathroom to stand out from the rest of the apartment. Minimalistic fixtures and recessed lights guarantee sheer bliss during rejuvenation sessions.

