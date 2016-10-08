This Container Home is Ready to be Delivered with Style

If you order this efficient, environmentally friendly home, it can arrive to you not only completely assembled, but also furnished and decorated! This little beauty is a shipping container home, which makes use of these quickly disposed of, but perfectly sturdy, metal boxes that would otherwise go to waste. The boxes have allowed for some amazing structural choices from the architects Ferraro, including a cute little balcony and an awning over the entry way. There's more cuteness in store-- so let's take a look.
The home is lit up with extravagant lighting, all to show off those two big windows. One is up top and circular, allowing the residents to peer out of the bedroom. The other takes up a whole wall on the first floor, creating a spacious feeling and connecting the room to the wonderful greenery outside.
From the other side of the home we can clearly see how the two shipping containers have been stacked to allow for a balcony next to the bedroom, and for an awning over top of the entryway.
This clever use of space makes for a fresh laundry area that has everything you need. Besides the washing machine, there's space for folding and shelves for keeping your laundry detergent. These residents have the advantage of living in a warm climate where they can hang their clothing. This will also save them some square footage on the inside of the house, as they'll need less insulation.
The front door feels as modern and sleek as other contemporary designs, with some elegant foliage and a peek into the dramatic interior.
Tiny homes like these often combine the kitchen and eating spaces to save on space while still offering everything a single person needs, including room for a guest. Despite the space restrictions this space hasn't cut down on the style, offering the modern combo of wood and white, with a textured back splash and elegant lighting fixtures. A small kitchen like this one needs to be space-savy, so check out our most practical small kitchen tips here.
While there is a sliding door for privacy here, why not leave this stylish space visible when not in use? It's elegant modern sink is perfectly sized for the space, and the lovely tile texture looks luxurious. Finishes like this become more feasible for your budget in smaller houses.
This rustic wooden balcony looks larger than it appeared from the ground floor, eh? It's even got space for some lively tropical plants, we imagine you could grow some vegetables there instead if you wished! Imagine that, a tiny house with garden space, how lovely!
Looking for something just a little bit bigger? How about this 800 square foot home?