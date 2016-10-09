A Family Home Filled with Playfulness and Practicality

Right away, the playful geometric design of the home's facade stands out as a stylish and modern element that brings a sense of contrast and movement to the home's appearance. An abundance of windows placed at various depths create a look that seems to jump forward and back in a high-energy layout. The generous spread of windows also contributes to a friendly and inviting look.

This playful energy is matched by the bright green grass spreading in front of the home, offering a natural play area for the family. To the left, a garage opens up to let out some lawn furniture; it appears this family is ready to enjoy the sunshine with their picnic table setup in the corner of the yard!