Reno Tips: Choosing The Right Materials For New Windows and Doors

New windows and doors usually translates into a high financial investment upfront for homeowners. In addition to the cost of the raw materials, they must also generally pay for a professional installation performed by skilled artisans. In a single family home, the cost of installing a set of new windows and doors (including assembly) can quickly climb into the five-digit range – even when considering an affordable option like plastic-framed windows.

Homeowners who are planning a window renovation on an existing home will do well to examine their energy bills and have a home energy specialist come to their home in order to evaluate the savings they could attain by making an investment in a new set of windows and doors. A $12,000 investment may appear intimidating, but getting a current energy loss assessment can help you come to terms with the long-term picture: in the long run, new windows pay for themselves in the reduce energy bills you'll be seeing every month.