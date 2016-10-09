6 Simple Ideas For A Gorgeous Garden

There’s nothing like getting outside for some fresh air – even better if you can do it in your fabulous backyard! Maintaining and beautifying an outdoor space takes patience and consistency, but the results are always worth the effort when barbecue season rolls around. From your terrace to your trellis, from your pathways to your hedges to your garden walls, this idea book offers a few simple ideas for adding to your garden without subtracting too much from your bank account. You don't need to be a professional landscaper to create a stunning natural space around your home!
This little brick BBQ is a golden addition to your garden – if you find you’re often neglecting your backyard, perhaps you simply don’t have what it takes to draw you outside in the first place. With a barbecue calling your name, your backyard is sure to liven up a bit over the summer months! You can invest in a heavy-duty grill at a local home furnishings or hardware store, but you can also build a simple barbecue yourself, using little more than a metal grate, a few bricks, and a bag of charcoal! Despite its established and high-quality appeal, the barbecue pictured here is a design that just about anyone can build!
Old wooden beams, antique farm equipment, and prairie grass will create a rustic feel in your garden, while the addition of smooth pebbles and small sculptures will add a sleek, modern touch. Alternatively, adding a latticework arch or stone wall will bring a classic English Manor atmosphere to your outdoor space. You don’t need to undergo an entire landscaping project in order to add a stylish theme to your garden; by simply adding consistent details that speak to a unified theme, you can create a cohesive and unique look without spending a ton of dough.
Concrete may not sound glamorous, but this versatile, sturdy, and inexpensive material surely has a place in a stylish garden. The path pictured here is made of concrete – the edges of the slab are not visible due to the placement of the bricks adjacent to the path, making for a finished and tidy design. While laying down bricks is a highly involved project that requires levelling the ground, applying layers of sand and pebbles, compacting the sand, and laying the bricks in the correct pattern, a concrete patio or pathway is a simpler, more time- and resource-efficient fix.
An intricate brick pattern always makes for a stunning pathway, but it’s not always an affordable option. For homeowners looking for a more affordable pathway idea, try making a green pathway like this! Without requiring a wholesale order of uniform tiles or bricks, this mismatched design becomes accessible for someone who has a few extra pieces laying around from previous projects. Likewise, the way the path sits on top of the lawn frees this design from the time-consuming steps of digging up the earth, layering sand and pebbles, levelling the area, etc. In addition, this path lets some green shine through, making room for grass and moss to sprout up amongst the eclectic assortment of tiles and stones.
Are you a lover of letting nature take its own beautiful course? Do you dream of a garden teeming with colour, texture, and life? Then this example is the perfect inspiration for you! A front yard that brings a sense of wilderness to an urban landscape makes an impactful statement – you’ll have to occasionally intervene as the plants grow beyond their boundaries, but as the plants add beauty of their own accord, this idea is a very economically friendly one!
On the other hand, letting things run too wild for too long can result in a total overhaul when you finally turn your attention back to it. For example, this ideabook explores 5 homes with pools that had been left to run wild for too long – the renovation projects on these backyard pools are stunning!
A nice winding path takes you through this garden, leading to a terrace attached to the house. This open, authentic garden speaks of living the simple life, aided by the beauty that nature provides. With the addition of a swinging garden gate, the garden is given a sense of privacy, but the plants still soak up their fair share of sun in this open, simple layout. This just goes to show that there’s an abundance of simple garden designs you can make yourself, even on a tight budget!
Looking for more inexpensive ways to enhance your backyard? Have a look at these 10 elevated pool designs that fit well onto any patio!