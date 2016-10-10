A Kitchen Goes From Cramped To Convivial

There's not just lack of kitchen, there's lack of dining room as well. Therefore, the architects have planned to add a small dining area beside the kitchen – while the kitchen won't actually increase in floor space, it will increase in convenience and spaciousness as the two halves of the room will employ a unique version of an open concept design. From the birds-eye view, you can see why the kitchen is being kept as-is: moving a stove and sink can be quite a hassle, depending on where the ventilation has been installed; in this case, the designers have found it best to keep all of the main appliances in their original spaces, changing the room around them.

In this design, you can also see how the kitchen is connected to a small patio; pay attention to how the designers work to emphasize this perk. Additionally, from this birds-eye view you can also see how the dining room table has a flexible design allowing it to accommodate two extra diners when expanded into the living room.