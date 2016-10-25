The Best Rooms For Hosting Guests

If you and your guests are planning a movie night, having a separate media room just for that occasion is a godsend. In this example, the couch is very comfortable and is in the correct position for viewing the TV without craning your neck. With an eclectic blend of furniture ranging from Japanese-inspired walls to a royal velvet sofa to a Wild West inspired ottoman, this fun room is designed to transport you wherever you and your guests wish to go!

All that's missing here is a bowl full of popcorn and someone to dim the lights – Lights, Camera, Action!