6 Creative Ways To Join Your Bedroom And Bathroom

A bathroom that sits adjacent to – or entirely within – a bedroom is a fun, luxurious feature that many people include in their plans for a dream home. Often found in the finest hotels, chic studio-style bachelor pads and luxurious homes, a bathtub-within-a-bedroom is a design that's achievable in any space, all luxurious connotations aside! If you're exploring the possibility of creating a hybrid bedroom-bathroom space in your home, the question then becomes one of combining the two spaces into a single area while still separating them enough to have two fully functional, separate rooms within one. From glass partitions to curtains to elevated platforms, there are several ways to achieve this balance between connected and separate.
This homify ideabook offers an array of inspiring examples that show how to create stunning bathroom/bedroom combined spaces. Whether you'd like a layout that's completely open or seeking out a design that offers a bit more intimacy and separation, these examples cover a range of tastes and styles for planning your unique hybrid space. With a bathtub just a few strides from your bed, you'll turn your bedroom into a highly convenient space that offers a space for all of your personal sleeping, bathing, and grooming needs, without ever having to fiddle with a doorknob.
A glass partition is one of the most common choices for creating a combined bedroom/bathroom space. Glass offers a barrier against moisture coming from the bathroom, helping to keep your sleeping area free from steam and humidity emanating from a hot bath. Likewise, it offers a more solid noise barrier than a sheer curtain or elevated platform design. Glass also has the flexibility to offer warped textures or frosted designs that can abstract the view just enough to prove a hint of privacy serving as a separation between the two rooms.
In small spaces, especially, a glass partition wall is an excellent choice. A glass partition has the advantage of creating a seamless, open space where light from one room can freely pass into another – a prime choice for a smaller room that would benefit from the extra light and visual space that this transparent material can create. There is some maintenance required, as the glass will need to be cleaned periodically in order to maintain a seamless look like the one pictured in this example. However, the sleek, clean look that a glass partition brings to this layout works wonders for creating an open feeling between the two rooms.
This is the oldest trick in the book, but it still looks great! Here, a curtain offers flexible separation between the bedroom and bathroom areas – and the structured canopy design of the bed in this example provides an additional degree of visual separation, as the 4-poster structure houses the bed in it's own little area. A separation of space is also created with the distinct colour schemes present in both rooms – the bedroom is white with furnishings in black, while the bathroom is black with a few furnishings in tan and white. Likewise, while the bedroom is a bright, sunny space, the bathroom half takes on a more subdued, romantic lighting scheme.
In this case, the curtain offers physical separation between these two adjoining rooms, but once you look closely, you can identify many other elements like color scheme and lighting that aid in the creation of two separate – but complimentary – spaces.
This option is highly polished, offering a wall of sleek glass sliding doors to separate the bathroom and the bedroom. In this image, the middle panel of the sliding doors has been pushed towards the windows, creating easy access to and from both areas. For a barrier against noise, one would simply slide the door closed, making this a highly versatile option for the creation of two separate-yet-connected spaces.
A notable feature of this design is the way both rooms have been designed to mirror one another; indeed, it's hard to tell where one ends and the other begins! They employ the same colour scheme, same materials in their curtains, same flooring, and even the same symmetrical placement of a wide window at the far end. With a design like this, these two spaces are truly merged as one in both a visual and physical sense.
Some like privacy; some could care less. This open arrangement is well-suited to someone who enjoys the freedom of wide open spaces, no matter the norms! Perhaps the simplest of all designs, this long bedroom incorporates a bathroom in the form of a round tub and open shower stall at the end of the room opposite the bed. With a tiled section to accommodate the placement of a shower head on the wall, as well as a smooth, water-resistant floor throughout the room, this hybrid bedroom/bathroom makes a simple statement that requires no frills or fluff. The design simply takes advantage of the room's long and narrow shape to give the bedroom and bathroom areas plenty of their own space.
A semi-open wall can be interpreted in various ways. Often, a design like this will use a wall to provide coverage for the bathroom's tub or shower – where people are least likely to want to feel too exposed. You can elaborate on a semi-open wall by adding more than one access point, by building the wall in a slatted design with many small openings, or by adding functional elements to the wall structure – in this case, they've added a fireplace that provides a warm view on both sides! Talk about a taking a nice warm bath!
Erecting an internal wall is best left to an interior architect. If you're looking for DIY solutions, you're in luck. As an alternative to a vertical wall, you can also install a low horizontally-oriented partition that creates a sort of interior fence, or you can create the illusion of a wall by installing a large decorative piece such as an easel, standing chalkboard, sculpture, etc. that provides solid separation between the two adjacent spaces.
For those looking for a more rustic or natural approach, a wooden partition can be a great choice. Wood is a fast and fairly inexpensive way to create a barrier between your bathroom and bedroom. Of course, installing wood in a humid space like a bathroom always has its warnings – make sure that the wall is properly finished and coated with a watertight sealant so that it won't buckle over time. The benefit of this material is the natural and organic feeling that it brings to a room, creating a bedroom/bathroom barrier that exudes a sense of warmth and homely comfort.
