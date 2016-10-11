6 Creative Ways To Join Your Bedroom And Bathroom

A bathroom that sits adjacent to – or entirely within – a bedroom is a fun, luxurious feature that many people include in their plans for a dream home. Often found in the finest hotels, chic studio-style bachelor pads and luxurious homes, a bathtub-within-a-bedroom is a design that's achievable in any space, all luxurious connotations aside! If you're exploring the possibility of creating a hybrid bedroom-bathroom space in your home, the question then becomes one of combining the two spaces into a single area while still separating them enough to have two fully functional, separate rooms within one. From glass partitions to curtains to elevated platforms, there are several ways to achieve this balance between connected and separate.

This homify ideabook offers an array of inspiring examples that show how to create stunning bathroom/bedroom combined spaces. Whether you'd like a layout that's completely open or seeking out a design that offers a bit more intimacy and separation, these examples cover a range of tastes and styles for planning your unique hybrid space. With a bathtub just a few strides from your bed, you'll turn your bedroom into a highly convenient space that offers a space for all of your personal sleeping, bathing, and grooming needs, without ever having to fiddle with a doorknob.